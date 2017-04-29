 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Draft 2017: Damarius Travis signs UDFA deal with the New England Patriots

Travis will have a chance to earn a spot with the Super Bowl champs!

By GoAUpher
Iowa v Minnesota Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Damarius Travis is the second Minnesota Golden Gophers player to sign as an undrafted free agent following the 2017 NFL Draft! While Travis going undrafted was not a complete shock, it was certainly a disappointment for Minnesota fans and his former coaches.

Jalen Myrick was drafted soon after by the Jacksonville Jaguars and Damarius will have the chance to make his NFL dreams come true with the New England Patriots according to Andy Greder of the PiPress.

The Gophers leading tackler is a heavy hitter, something that I’m sure drew the Patriots to him. He also has NFL size and could be a solid contributor on special teams.

We’re excited for Damarius to make the most of his shot and look forward to adding him to gopherguy05’s “Gophers in the NFL” post this fall.

GO GOPHERS!

