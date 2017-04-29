Damarius Travis is the second Minnesota Golden Gophers player to sign as an undrafted free agent following the 2017 NFL Draft! While Travis going undrafted was not a complete shock, it was certainly a disappointment for Minnesota fans and his former coaches.

That Damarius Travis and Jalen Myrick are still available is a joke - — Jay Sawvel (@JaySawvel) April 29, 2017

Jalen Myrick was drafted soon after by the Jacksonville Jaguars and Damarius will have the chance to make his NFL dreams come true with the New England Patriots according to Andy Greder of the PiPress.

Former #Gophers safety Damarius Travis tells @PioneerPress he plans to sign with the New England Patriots. — Andy Greder (@andygreder) April 30, 2017

The Gophers leading tackler is a heavy hitter, something that I’m sure drew the Patriots to him. He also has NFL size and could be a solid contributor on special teams.

We’re excited for Damarius to make the most of his shot and look forward to adding him to gopherguy05’s “Gophers in the NFL” post this fall.

GO GOPHERS!