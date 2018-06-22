The Minnesota Golden Gophers have landed their first verbal commitment from a wide receiver for this recruiting class, pulling pass catcher Nnamdi Adim-Madumere out of Texas.

I’m VERY excited to announce that I’ll be continuing my football and academic career at Minnesota‼️‼️ #committed pic.twitter.com/8VdxJoabC4 — Nnamdi Adim-Madumere (@Nnamdi_777) June 22, 2018

With legitimate offers from Alabama and Texas A&M, Adim-Madumere represents quite a recruiting coup for head coach P.J. Fleck and his assistants. He committed while on campus for a visit after camping with the Gophers at a satellite camp in Oklahoma, where he spent some time catching passes from Minnesota quarterback commit Jacob Clark.

Video from the #Gophers satellite camp in Oklahoma of QB commit @JacobClark_12 throwing touchdowns to WR target @Nnamdi_777.



Minnesota hoping this is a familiar connection for years to come. pic.twitter.com/FL4ro5pnhC — Ryan Burns (@RyanBurnsMN) June 18, 2018

Another video from that @JacobClark_12 to @Nnamdi_777 connection today.



That poor DB never had a chance. pic.twitter.com/srY6B5qqKt — Ryan Burns (@RyanBurnsMN) June 18, 2018

Get to Know Nnamdi Adim-Madumere

Height: 6’3’’

Weight: 226

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Alabama, Baylor, Illinois, Kansas State, Missouri, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Utah, and Vanderbilt

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8817

Scouting Report

There is no one on the Gophers’ current roster who can do what Adim-Madumere can do. With his frame, he could easily play tight end at the college level, but both he and the coaching staff (with the exception of tight ends coach Clay Patterson) are set on a future at wide receiver.

Imagine a bigger and faster Tyler Johnson. His combination of size and speed is absurd. Adim-Madumere has the speed to get downfield and behind the defense, and possesses the size and physicality to make a play for the ball. I’ve also heard his hands described as catcher’s mitts.

Last season, Admin-Madumere recorded 26 receptions for a total of 837 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. Yes, that is more than 32 yards per reception.

For those curious, here is a look at where the current recruiting class stands in terms of numbers. The boat is starting to fill up, with a few oars remaining. The “needs” are fluid and will ultimately be filled based on who is ready to commit and the caliber of each player.

For example, a prospect like Treyson Potts could qualify as either a running back or a wide receiver, so if P.J. Fleck and co. want to add a pair of top running back targets like Jirehl Brock and Cameron Wiley, they could do so and not have to choose between the two of them.