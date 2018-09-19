Minnesota Football: Gophers in the NFL—Week 2

Was Week 2 of the NFL season better for former Gophers than Week 1 was? Lets check the stats and find out below:

Maxx Williams — Tight End—Baltimore Ravens

Week 2 at Cincinnati Bengals

Williams caught three passes for 31 yards with a long 25 yard reception in the Ravens loss in the Queen City. Maxx also had one rush for seven yards on a key third and one in the fourth quarter. He leads Ravens tight ends in receptions with six and in yards per catch with 10.5 though he is averaging just over 40% of the Ravens offensive snaps.

Week 3 vs Denver Broncos

Briean Boddy-Calhoun —Cornerback—Cleveland Browns

Boddy-Calhoun has just one tackle on a punt return in the Browns painful loss to the Saints. He played just five snaps on defense as TJ Carrie replaced him as the nickel back on Sunday.

Week 3 vs New York Jets (Thursday)

Tramaine Brock —Defensive Back—Denver Broncos

Week 2 vs Oakland Raiders

Brock recorded five tackles and one assisted tackle in the Broncos win over the Raiders in Denver. He played 23 snaps on defense compared to just 2 in Week 1.

Week 3 @ Baltimore Ravens

Eric Murray —Cornerback—Kansas City Chiefs

Week 2 @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Murray started at safety for Kansas City once again with Eric Berry still out and recorded five solo tackles and one assisted tackle in the Chiefs win in Pittsburgh to go 2-0. After playing every single defensive snap in week one, Murray slacked and only played in 98% of the defensive snaps in Week 2.

Week 3 vs San Francisco 49ers

Damien Wilson —Linebacker—Dallas Cowboys

Week 2 Vs New York Giants

Wilson had a great game against the Giants on Sunday night football. He recorded four tackles, one sack and forced a fumble in just 17 defensive snaps in the Cowboys win.

Week 3 @ Seattle Seahawks

Marcus Sherels —Cornerback/Returner—Minnesota Vikings

Week 2 @ Green Bay Packers

Sherels returned just one punt for 13 yards in the Vikings tie at Lambeau Field against the Packers.

Week 3 vs Buffalo Bills

Week 2 vs Carolina Panthers

Campbell led the Falcons with 8 solo tackles and one assisted tackle in the Falcons win over the Panthers. He played in all 67 defensive snaps for Atlanta.

Week 3 vs New Orleans Saints

Injured Reserve:

Marqueis Gray-Miami Dolphins

Practice Squad:

Jalen Myrick—Minnesota Vikings

Steven Richardson—San Diego Chargers

Nate Wozniak—New Orleans Saints