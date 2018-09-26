Minnesota Football: Gophers in the NFL—Week 3

It was a quiet week for Gopher alums in the NFL during Week 3. Not a lot of snaps, and even less stats. Hopefully things pick up here in Week 4.

Maxx Williams — Tight End—Baltimore Ravens

Week 3 vs Denver Broncos

Williams was on the field for 37 offensive snaps—about 50% of the game but only recorded one catch for 5 years in the Ravens win over the Broncos.

Week 4 at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday Night)

Briean Boddy-Calhoun —Cornerback—Cleveland Browns

Week 3 vs New York Jets (Thursday)

Boddy-Calhoun did not play a single snap on defense for the Browns on Thursday night. He had no stats in the Browns first win in over 600 days over the Jets. He seems to be losing the trust of new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams quickly.

Week 4 at Oakland Raiders

Tramaine Brock —Defensive Back—Denver Broncos

Week 3 @ Baltimore Ravens

Brock only played six defensive snaps for the Broncos in their loss to Baltimore. He did not record any stats.

Week 4 vs Kansas City Chiefs (Monday Night)

Eric Murray —Cornerback—Kansas City Chiefs

Week 3 vs San Francisco 49ers

Murray started at safety for Kansas City for the third week in a row and played all 68 defensive snaps. He recorded three solo tackles and two assisted tackles to help KC move to 3-0 on the season.

Week 4 at Denver Broncos (Monday Night)

Damien Wilson —Linebacker—Dallas Cowboys

Week 3 at Seattle Seahakws

Wilson played just 12 defensive snaps for the Cowboys in their loss to Seattle. .He recorded two solo tackles and asses one assisted tackle.

Week 4 vs Detroit Lions

Marcus Sherels —Cornerback/Returner—Minnesota Vikings

Week 3 vs Buffalo Bills

Sherels injured his ribs in the tie against the Packers and was inactive for the Vikings shocking loss to the Bills on Sunday. Sherels did not participate in practice at all this week and is at minimum doubtful if not out for their game on Thursday night.

Week 4 at Los Angeles Rams (Thursday Night)

Week 3 vs New Orleans Saints

Campbell played in 76 defensive snaps for the Falcons in their OT loss to the Saints. He led all former Gophers with five tackles and one assisted tackle.

Week 4 vs Cincinnati Bengals

Injured Reserve:

Marqueis Gray-Miami Dolphins

Practice Squad:

Jalen Myrick—Minnesota Vikings

Steven Richardson—San Diego Chargers

Nate Wozniak—New Orleans Saints