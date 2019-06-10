Head coach P.J. Fleck and his coaching staff cast a wide net on the recruiting trail and apparently that net includes Europe, as the Minnesota Golden Gophers reeled in a verbal commitment from Netherlands cornerback Richard Agyekum over the weekend. Fleck and co. first saw him at one of their satellite camps last week and invited him to campus.

None of the internet recruiting services have produced an evaluation for Agyekum as of yet, so he has no 247 Sports Composite Rating. But he was singled out as a top performer at the PPI Recruits/247Sports combine open to aspiring football players out of Europe.

Get to know Richard Agyekum

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 155

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Penn State and Rutgers

247 Sports Composite Rating: N/A

Scouting Report

Fleck and co. must have been very impressed with what they saw from Agyekum at camp, because his size is certainly a concern. Should he follow through on his verbal commitment and sign with Minnesota, he would be the smallest defensive back on the roster. I can certainly see from his film that Agyekum is a natural at the cornerback position, possessing fluid hips and good coverage skills. Color me intrigued by this pick-up.

