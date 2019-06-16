Yet another recruit grabbed an oar and climbed into the boat this weekend, with Missouri offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery committing to play for head coach P.J. Fleck and the Minnesota Golden Gophers while on campus for an official visit.

Ersery has not yet been evaluated by enough internet recruiting services to have earned a 247 Sports Composite Rating, but 247 Sports’ evaluators consider him a three-star prospect.

Get to know Aireontae Ersery

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 273

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Kansas and Kansas State

247 Sports Composite Rating: N/A

Scouting Report

Ersery has played both offensive tackle and defensive end at the high school level, but is expected to stick to the former in college. He possesses unmistakable power and agility, the latter being a bit of a surprise for someone of his size, but his experience as a pass rusher has more than likely helped in that area. I would consider Ersery a developmental prospect as an offensive line recruit, as he’ll need a couple years in the weight room and under the tutelage of offensive line coach Brian Callahan before he is ready to contribute.