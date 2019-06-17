It seems the efforts of head coach P.J. Fleck and his coaching staff over the weekend are still bearing fruit, as Texas athlete Dylan McGill has committed to play for the Minnesota Golden Gophers after an unofficial visit to campus.

Not enough of the internet recruiting services have had a chance to evaluate McGill yet, so he has no 247 Sports Composite Rating. But 247 Sports’ has the Texas native rated as a three-star recruit based on their own evaluations.

Get to know Dylan McGill

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 194

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: None

247 Sports Composite Rating: N/A

Scouting Report

McGill has played quarterback at the high school level, but is expected to be a wide receiver in college. So his film does not offer much insight into what kind of tools he would bring to that position, aside from athleticism. Fleck saw McGill work out at a satellite camp at Stephen F. Austin a couple weeks ago and offered him a scholarship on the spot or shortly there after, before inviting him to campus. We’ll have to trust Fleck’s track record with wide receiver evaluations on this one.