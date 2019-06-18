Just when you thought the boat was full, head coach P.J. Fleck and co. have added one more verbal commitment from last weekend’s list of campus visitors. Georgia cornerback Victor Pless decided to grab an oar Monday night, making him the eighth recruit to commit to the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the last couple days.

Not enough of the internet recruiting services have had a chance to evaluate Pless yet, so he has no 247 Sports Composite Rating at this time. But 247 Sports’ has the Texas native rated as a three-star recruit based on their own evaluations.

Get to know Victor Pless

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 175

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Boston College, Indiana, Louisville, Oregon State, Syracuse, and West Virginia

247 Sports Composite Rating: N/A

Scouting Report

One trend I’ve started to notice with the Gophers’ new cornerbacks coach Rod Chance on the recruiting trail, and Pless is no exception, is that he seems to value instincts over measurables. Pless is undersized at 5’11” and 175 lbs., but he is a natural cover corner with speed, great ball skills, and the ability to stick to opposing wide receivers and make a play on the ball. I certainly appreciate that he is a physical tackler who can make plays in space.