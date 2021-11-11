Minnesota Football: Gophers in the NFL Week 9

Week 9 for the former Gophers in the NFL was a quiet one with several players on bye or on IR this week. But there was some good news as Eric Murray was back starting for the Texans for the first time in five weeks and got himself an interception, and Chris Williamson got promoted to the active 53 man roster for the Falcons! Here is how all the former Minnesota Gophers did in the NFL in Week 9 and a look ahead to Week 10.

Maxx Williams— Tight End— Arizona Cardinals

Season Over—Injured Reserve

Chris Streveler—Quarterback—Arizona Cardinals

Week 9 @ San Francisco 49ers

Week 10 vs Carolina Panthers

With Kyler Murray out Streveler saw his first action of 2021 in a backup role. He played two offensive snaps and ran the ball once for 2 yards in a win over the 49ers

Week 9 @ Miami Dolphins

Week 10 Bye

Murray was back to starting and playing the full game this week after 5 weeks of spot duty. He played 72 defensive snaps and four special teams snaps recording five solo tackles, three assisted tackles and his first interception of the season in the loss to Miami.

Jacoby Brissett throws a pick to Eric Murray pic.twitter.com/vqQbFOW876 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 7, 2021

Week 9 vs Buffalo Bills

Week 10 @ Indianapolis Colts

Wilson played 48 defensive snaps and two special teams snaps in the win over Buffalo. He recorded five solo tackles, two assisted tackles, had a pass defense, and a qb hit on Josh Allen.

Week 9 @ Kansas City Chiefs

Week 10 vs Seattle Seahawks

In a “down” week for Campbell he played all 65 defensive snaps and recorded “just” four solo and three assisted tackles in the loss to KC.

Blake Cashman—Linebacker—New York Jets

Week 9 on IR

Week 10 on IR

Cashman remains on IR for at least the next week.

Week 9 Bye

Week 10 @ Washington Football Team

The Bucs were on a bye last week.

Week 9 Bye

Week 10 @ Washington Football Team

The Bucs were on a bye last week.

Week 9 IR

Week 10 IR

Coughlin is on IR for at least one more week.

Benjamin St. Juste—CB—Washington Football Team

Week 9 Bye

Week 10 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WTF was on a bye last week and St. Juste will get to see old teammates AWJ and Tyler Johnson this week.

Rashod Bateman—WR—Baltimore Ravens

Week 9 vs Minnesota Vikings

Week 10 @ Miami Dolphins (TNF)

Bateman played 65 offensive snaps against the Vikings and was targeted 8 times. He hauled in five catches for 52 yards in the OT win.

Ryan Santoso —Kicker —Detroit Lions

Week 9 Bye

Week 10 @ Pittsburgh Steelers

The Lions were on bye last week but this week in practice Lions starting kicker Austin Siebert has been limited with a hip injury opening the door to the possibility Santoso will see action in Pittsburgh Sunday

Kamal Martin—LB—Carolina Panthers

Week 9 vs New England Patriots

Week 10 @ Arizona Cardinals

Martin was inactive against New England and has not been practicing this week with a knee injury.

Chris Williamson—CB—Atlanta Falcons

Week 9 @ New Orleans Saints

Week 10 @ Dallas Cowboys

Williamson was still on the Falcons practice squad in Week 9 and not not play against the Saints, but was promoted on Wednesday to the active 53 man roster and is expected to play Sunday against Dallas.

Rodney Smith—RB—Free Agent

Smith remains a free agent. He worked out for the Saints this week but still has not been signed.