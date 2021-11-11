Minnesota Football: Gophers in the NFL Week 9

Week 9 for the former Gophers in the NFL was a quiet one with several players on bye or on IR this week. But there was some good news as Eric Murray was back starting for the Texans for the first time in five weeks and got himself an interception, and Chris Williamson got promoted to the active 53 man roster for the Falcons! Here is how all the former Minnesota Gophers did in the NFL in Week 9 and a look ahead to Week 10.
Maxx Williams— Tight End— Arizona Cardinals
Season Over—Injured Reserve
Chris Streveler—Quarterback—Arizona Cardinals
Week 9 @ San Francisco 49ers
Week 10 vs Carolina Panthers
With Kyler Murray out Streveler saw his first action of 2021 in a backup role. He played two offensive snaps and ran the ball once for 2 yards in a win over the 49ers
Eric Murray-Safety Houston Texans
Week 9 @ Miami Dolphins
Week 10 Bye
Murray was back to starting and playing the full game this week after 5 weeks of spot duty. He played 72 defensive snaps and four special teams snaps recording five solo tackles, three assisted tackles and his first interception of the season in the loss to Miami.
Jacoby Brissett throws a pick to Eric Murray pic.twitter.com/vqQbFOW876— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 7, 2021
Damien Wilson—Linebacker—Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 9 vs Buffalo Bills
Week 10 @ Indianapolis Colts
Wilson played 48 defensive snaps and two special teams snaps in the win over Buffalo. He recorded five solo tackles, two assisted tackles, had a pass defense, and a qb hit on Josh Allen.
De’Vondre Campbell—Linebacker—Green Bay Packers
Week 9 @ Kansas City Chiefs
Week 10 vs Seattle Seahawks
In a “down” week for Campbell he played all 65 defensive snaps and recorded “just” four solo and three assisted tackles in the loss to KC.
Blake Cashman—Linebacker—New York Jets
Week 9 on IR
Week 10 on IR
Cashman remains on IR for at least the next week.
Antoine Winfield Jr. —Safety—Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 9 Bye
Week 10 @ Washington Football Team
The Bucs were on a bye last week.
Tyler Johnson-WR-Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 9 Bye
Week 10 @ Washington Football Team
The Bucs were on a bye last week.
Carter Coughlin-LB-New York Giants
Week 9 IR
Week 10 IR
Coughlin is on IR for at least one more week.
Benjamin St. Juste—CB—Washington Football Team
Week 9 Bye
Week 10 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WTF was on a bye last week and St. Juste will get to see old teammates AWJ and Tyler Johnson this week.
Rashod Bateman—WR—Baltimore Ravens
Week 9 vs Minnesota Vikings
Week 10 @ Miami Dolphins (TNF)
Bateman played 65 offensive snaps against the Vikings and was targeted 8 times. He hauled in five catches for 52 yards in the OT win.
Ryan Santoso —Kicker —Detroit Lions
Week 9 Bye
Week 10 @ Pittsburgh Steelers
The Lions were on bye last week but this week in practice Lions starting kicker Austin Siebert has been limited with a hip injury opening the door to the possibility Santoso will see action in Pittsburgh Sunday
Kamal Martin—LB—Carolina Panthers
Week 9 vs New England Patriots
Week 10 @ Arizona Cardinals
Martin was inactive against New England and has not been practicing this week with a knee injury.
Chris Williamson—CB—Atlanta Falcons
Week 9 @ New Orleans Saints
Week 10 @ Dallas Cowboys
Williamson was still on the Falcons practice squad in Week 9 and not not play against the Saints, but was promoted on Wednesday to the active 53 man roster and is expected to play Sunday against Dallas.
Rodney Smith—RB—Free Agent
Smith remains a free agent. He worked out for the Saints this week but still has not been signed.
Loading comments...