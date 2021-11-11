Ski-U-Pahdcast 5.13: HATE WEEK, Part 1

WE REMAIN RESOLUTE IN OUR HATRED OF IOWA. Also, thanks to the thing that happened against Illinois, we’re also not feeling super confident about the Gophers beating Iowa. Ah how the world turns.

This week’s Pahd is a chance to reflect (read: complain loudly) about the Illinois loss and preview the team that puts Hawkeyes on the belly of trashing folks. We also look at the as of now undefeated men’s basketball team, the rising heat on the seat of Lindsay Whalen, the awesomeness of volleyball, a hockey split, and PREDICTIONS.

Listen to the Pahd here or on your favorite podcast streaming app.

