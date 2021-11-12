Filed under: Minnesota Basketball: OPEN THREAD - Gophers and Western Kentucky in Asheville New, 7 comments The Asheville Championship begins with the Gophers and the Hilltoppers By GopherNation Nov 12, 2021, 5:15pm CST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Minnesota Basketball: OPEN THREAD - Gophers and Western Kentucky in Asheville Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports And the Gophers get to face the Hilltoppers in the first game of the Asheville Championship TV: ESPNUTIME: 5:30 Talk here about the second game of the season. More From The Daily Gopher OPEN THREAD - Gophers at Iowa with Floyd of Rosedale on the line Gophers win game one in Asheville 73-69 over Western Kentucky Three keys for the Gophers to beat Iowa and bring back Floyd of Rosedale to Minnesota Three Keys to Gophers beating Western Kentucky in Asheville Championship Minnesota vs. Iowa: Staff Predictions Weekend Preview—How to Watch it All Loading comments...
