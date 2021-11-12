 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minnesota Basketball: OPEN THREAD - Gophers and Western Kentucky in Asheville

The Asheville Championship begins with the Gophers and the Hilltoppers

By GopherNation
NCAA Basketball: Conference USA Tournament-UAB vs Western Kentucky Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

And the Gophers get to face the Hilltoppers in the first game of the Asheville Championship

TV: ESPNU
TIME: 5:30

Talk here about the second game of the season.

