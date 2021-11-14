Asheville

6:30 PM

ESPN2

Princeton

The Gophers have started the season 2-0 and after beating Western Kentucky they have the opportunity to win the Asheville Championship. Their opponent? The Princeton Tigers who beat South Carolina on Friday.

Princeton

Mascot: Tigers

Conference: Ivy

Record: 2-0

KenPom Rank: #154

Another game where Gophers are going to be favored to win, here’s what it will take.

KEYS TO A GOPHER WIN

Offensive Rebound - Traditionally, under coach Mitch Henderson, Princeton is a very good defensive rebounding team. However, South Carolina had 19 offensive rebounds, over 41% of their own misses. Extra shots help a lot.

Balanced Scoring - Jamison Battle dominated the first half and then it was Peyton Willis and EJ Stephens playing great in the second half. Keep the balance.

Make Threes - Princeton has guarded the three pretty well this season, making threes has been a Gopher strength this year (you read that right). This might be the biggest key today.

PREDICTION

I’m not convinced that Princeton is going to be the Gophers, who have been playing much better than anticipated. They will run into teams where they will struggle mightily, but it won’t be tonight.

Minnesota - 70

Princeton - 64