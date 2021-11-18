Ski-U-Pahdcast - Ep 5.14: Laughing to keep from raging

Whooooooo boy. That loss to Iowa. We spend a good amount of time laughing at the misfortune of other teams when we’re done lamenting Floyd, because what the heck else are we going to do? I mean, we talk about this weekend’s game against Indiana, basketball, hockey, volleyball, and even cross country before PREDICTIONS too. But we definitely try to laugh. Because the alternative is RAGE and laughing is so much more fun.

Listen to the Pahd on your favorite streaming device or below.