Indiana is bad, is likely to remain bad, and should not be close to Minnesota in this game. Does that sound familiar? It should. The Gophers have already screwed this same situation up twice. Here’s hoping they don’t go for 3.

The predictions

This week’s thoughts

Blake: Please see my opponent preview.

GoAUpher: Let me be right please.

gopherguy05: It’s a get better week against a team that is really not good. Then the drama builds for the foolwing week.

GopherNation: *silence*

HipsterGopher: This is a funny score from the 1998 matchup between these two teams. NOTE: Hipster’s bit is that he picks using scores from previous matchups.

mowe0018: I think the Gophers win but I honestly have no idea what the margin will be. To stay happy, I’ll dream it’s big.

UStreet: In lieu of predicting scores, I’m offering the fan base a sure fire way to prove I have no idea what I’m talking about. We invested $100 in Goldy bucks and each week I’m betting $7.69 a week on a prediction. Comment whether you agree with or want to fade my bet and we will keep track of who is smarter: the commentariat or me. It’ll be you.

Gophers cover easily.

White Speed Receiver: If Minnesota isn’t able to win convincingly, we’re going to have some difficult conversations that need to be had.

wildcat00: This Indiana squad is not that good.

zipsofakron: The Gophers will reel us in one more time before the final guillotine at home to end the season. At least we’ll get Las Vegas Bowl positioning out of it.

