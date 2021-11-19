Hard to believe that we’ve only faced the Hoosiers twice in the last 13 seasons. But it is a fact and the Gophers have won both of those contests. PJ Fleck is 1-0 in all of his Indiana game weeks and is looking to move to 2-0 against the Hoosiers.

Here’s how it happens.

3 KEYS

200 yards rushing - It is pretty rare that I ever use a specific stat here and really that number isn’t specific to anything other than I want to see both Bucky Irving and Ky Thomas get to 100 yards rushing. And I don’t need to see a pass.

OPPOSING PLAYERS TO WATCH

#5 RB - Stephen Carr - The Hoosiers play like 3 quarterbacks but Carr is the staple in the backfield.

PREDICTION

Indiana was ranked in the preseason poll for the first time since 1969. There was a LOT of anticipation for this Hoosier season. And they have not only failed to live up to the hype, they have been dreadful. They have lost 6 straight games and have managed double-digit points in just 2 of those games.

I know we are all bummed about this season’s disappointments for the Gophers, but Indiana is a reminder that it could be much worse.

This is a game where the Gophers return to dominating the line of scrimmage and running the ball all over.

Minnesota - 28

Indiana - 13