Gophers excavate Mastodons 78-49 in return home

THE FACTS: Four players scored in double figures. Sean Sutherlin led the way with 19 points, EJ Stephens added 14, Jamison Battle scored 13 and Luke Loewe had a season high 12 to round it out. Battle opened the second half with 8 points in less than four minutes to kick start things, while Stephens added the dagger with 8 straight points down the stretch to push the lead to 27.

THE BOX SCORE: HERE

KEY STAT: The Gopher defense was on full display forcing PFW into 20 turnovers and scoring 21 points off them. The Mastodons shot a paltry 33% from the field.

THE TURNING POINT: PFW jumped out to a 9-0 lead, leaving the Gophers scrambling on both ends of the ball. Minnesota tightened up the rest of the way and an 11-3 run to begin the second half blew the game wide open.

HOT: Sean Sutherlin had a coming-out party off the bench, co-leading all scorers with 19 points and directing the charge to battle back from a slow start for Minnesota. He went 7-7 from the field and added 7 rebounds and a couple assists to round out his stat line.

BAD MOVE: The Mastodons had no choice but to try to claw their way back with the deep ball. It did not go well as PFW finished just 5-23 from deep. Ahhh, memories.

UP NEXT: The Gophers are at home again on Wednesday as they host the Jacksonville Dolphins at 8pm CT.