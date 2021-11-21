The Pioneer Press is reporting that Minnesota defensive end M.J. Anderson has entered the transfer portal. Anderson has been a key member of the rotation at defensive end for the Gophers this season, serving as primary back-up to Esezi Otomewo. The redshirt sophomore will finish the season will seven tackles, one sack, two quarterback hurries, and two pass break-ups.

Both the decision and the timing come as a shock. Anderson has seen action in all but one game this season and was expected to take over for Otomewo next season as the starter at defensive end. Otomewo does have the option of coming back next season due to the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA following last year’s COVID-impacted season. If Anderson’s decision to transfer was related to playing time, that may mean Otomewo plans to return next season and Anderson would rather not wait another year to assume a starting role.