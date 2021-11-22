Minnesota defensive tackle Rashad Cheney has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second defensive lineman to go looking for a ticket out of the Twin Cities this week.

After redshirting in 2018, Cheney saw action in four games last season, recording six tackles and one pass break-up. But with Nyles Pinckney, Micah Dew-Treadway, DeAngelo Carter, and Val Martin dominating the rotation at defensive tackle this season, Cheney only saw minimal snaps in six games. With Pinckney, Dew-Treadway, and Martin all walking out the door at season’s end, Cheney figured to be in competition for a starting spot next season. Instead, the Gophers will enter the offseason with the defensive tackle position reduced to Carter, redshirt sophomore Logan Richter, and three freshmen who redshirted this year.

Cheney finishes the season with three tackles to his name.