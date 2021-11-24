Mohamed Ibrahim announces he will return to Minnesota next year

Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim announced Wednesday morning on Twitter that he will be returning for the 2022 season.

Ibrahim rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns in the Gophers’ season-opening loss to Ohio State before exiting the game with a lower leg injury in the third quarter. The injury required surgery and forced him to miss the rest of the season. Expectations were high this season for Ibrahim after he led the Big Ten in rushing last year and was named Big Ten Running Back of the Year, in addition to earning First-Team All-Big Ten and AP Third-Team All-American honors.

Minnesota is suddenly loaded at running back next season with Ibrahim returning alongside freshmen Ky Thomas and Mar’Keise Irving. Thomas and Irving have combined for 1,156 rushing yards and eight touchdowns this season. Trey Potts rushed for 552 yards and six touchdowns in the wake of Ibrahim’s injury but was hospitalized due to an unspecified ailment he suffered in the fourth quarter against Purdue. Potts’ status moving forward is unknown. Bryce Williams could also return next season after suffering a lower leg injury earlier this season against Northwestern.