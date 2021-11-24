 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ski-U-Pahdcast 5.15: HATE WEEK, Part Deux - The one with more Axe

BETTER DEAD THAN RED AND ALL THAT.

By GoAUpher

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

HATE WEEK RETURNS! This time, carrying an Axe on it’s back. Before we get to that though, we reflect on the Gradual Domination™ of Indiana . We figure out what the heck a win over wisconsin would mean to our mood about this lukewarm porridge of a season before turning our attention to the two Gophers who hit the transfer portal this week. Finally, we preview the badgers and talk PREDICTIONS.

Listen to the Pahd here or on your favorite podcast streaming app.

————————-

The Pahdcast is sponsored by our friends at Homefield Apparel. Use code DAILYGOPHER for 15% off your first purchase at HomefieldApparel.com.

More From The Daily Gopher

Loading comments...