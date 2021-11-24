Ski-U-Pahdcast 5.15: HATE WEEK, Part Deux - The one with more Axe

HATE WEEK RETURNS! This time, carrying an Axe on it’s back. Before we get to that though, we reflect on the Gradual Domination™ of Indiana . We figure out what the heck a win over wisconsin would mean to our mood about this lukewarm porridge of a season before turning our attention to the two Gophers who hit the transfer portal this week. Finally, we preview the badgers and talk PREDICTIONS.

Listen to the Pahd here or on your favorite podcast streaming app.

————————-

The Pahdcast is sponsored by our friends at Homefield Apparel. Use code DAILYGOPHER for 15% off your first purchase at HomefieldApparel.com.