Please let us end the year on a good note. Preferably one where the victory over wisconsin is clear by midway through the 4th quarter so I can relax and enjoy myself. Go Gophers, better dead than red!
The predictions
Editor’s Note at 11am: GoAUpher got a bit ahead of himself leading to some technical difficulties. I have created this lame MS Paint version to clearly delineate who is correct and who deserves to be cancelled.
This week’s thoughts
Blake: Please see my opponent preview.
GoAUpher: I CARE NOT ABOUT LOGIC OR OFFENSIVE SCHEMES, ONLY THE AXE.
gopherguy05: I want to be wrong so badly but I just don’t think we have enough of a passing game to click and once again a Badger QB vs Minnesota turns into a Heisman candidate
GopherNation: My head says loss. What does my heart say? Also a loss. But my fingers typed a win.
HipsterGopher: F the badgers NOTE: Hipster’s bit is usually that he picks using scores from previous matchups. But this is Axe week and he doesn’t screw about on Axe week.
mowe0018: BETTER DEAD THAN RED!!!!!!!!!
UStreet: In lieu of predicting scores, I’m offering the fan base a sure fire way to prove I have no idea what I’m talking about. We invested $100 in Goldy bucks and each week I’m betting $7.69 a week on a prediction. Comment whether you agree with or want to fade my bet and we will keep track of who is smarter: the commentariat or me. It’ll be you.
Fire Blake the traitor.
White Speed Receiver: Fuck wisconsin.
wildcat00: Prove me wrong, Gophers. I beg you to please prove me wrong. (Editor’s note, Prediction follows wildcat00’s heart and not their battle cry).
zipsofakron: Us: A win over Wisconsin? At this time of year? At this hour of need? In this part of the country? Localised entirely within Huntington Bank Stadium?
Fleck: Yes!
Us: May we see it?
Fleck: ...............no.
