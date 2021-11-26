Please let us end the year on a good note. Preferably one where the victory over wisconsin is clear by midway through the 4th quarter so I can relax and enjoy myself. Go Gophers, better dead than red!

The predictions

Editor’s Note at 11am: GoAUpher got a bit ahead of himself leading to some technical difficulties. I have created this lame MS Paint version to clearly delineate who is correct and who deserves to be cancelled.

This week’s thoughts

Blake: Please see my opponent preview.

GoAUpher: I CARE NOT ABOUT LOGIC OR OFFENSIVE SCHEMES, ONLY THE AXE.

gopherguy05: I want to be wrong so badly but I just don’t think we have enough of a passing game to click and once again a Badger QB vs Minnesota turns into a Heisman candidate

GopherNation: My head says loss. What does my heart say? Also a loss. But my fingers typed a win.

HipsterGopher: F the badgers NOTE: Hipster’s bit is usually that he picks using scores from previous matchups. But this is Axe week and he doesn’t screw about on Axe week.

mowe0018: BETTER DEAD THAN RED!!!!!!!!!

UStreet: In lieu of predicting scores, I’m offering the fan base a sure fire way to prove I have no idea what I’m talking about. We invested $100 in Goldy bucks and each week I’m betting $7.69 a week on a prediction. Comment whether you agree with or want to fade my bet and we will keep track of who is smarter: the commentariat or me. It’ll be you.

Fire Blake the traitor.

White Speed Receiver: Fuck wisconsin.

wildcat00: Prove me wrong, Gophers. I beg you to please prove me wrong. (Editor’s note, Prediction follows wildcat00’s heart and not their battle cry).

zipsofakron: Us: A win over Wisconsin? At this time of year? At this hour of need? In this part of the country? Localised entirely within Huntington Bank Stadium?

Fleck: Yes!

Us: May we see it?

Fleck: ...............no.

Post your score predictions in the comments, and don’t forget to bet with or against UStreet!