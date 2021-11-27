 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Minnesota wins the Axe

New, 55 comments
By Ustreet Updated
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 30 New Mexico State at Minnesota Photo by David Berding/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

BOOM!!!

We’ll have plenty more coverage later, but for now let’s all celebrate.

Perhaps with some House of Pain

More From The Daily Gopher

Loading comments...