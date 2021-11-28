Tanner Morgan will return for one more season at Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan will return for a sixth and final season, as reported by the Pioneer Press's Andy Greder.

Morgan has been the Gophers' starting quarterback since Oct. 26, 2018, when he made his first career start against Indiana. Since that game, he has made 38 consecutive starts for Minnesota and become the winningest quarterback in program history.

His breakout season was in 2019, when Morgan set school single-season records for passing yards (3,253), passing touchdowns (30), completion percentage (66.0%), passing yards per game (250.2), and pass efficiency rating (178.7). His connection with future NFL wide receivers Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman was prolific, as that pair became the first wide receivers from the same program to be named First-Team All-Big Ten in the same season. Morgan himself was named Second-Team All-Big Ten.

This season, Morgan is 141-of-236 (59.7%) for 1,935 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, a far cry from his record-setting season as a redshirt sophomore.

His return next season will likely lead to a shake-up in the Gophers' quarterback room. Zack Annexstad has served as Morgan's primary back-up for three seasons now and may look for an opportunity elsewhere with two years of eligibility remaining. Cole Kramer and Jacob Clark will both be redshirt juniors and probably expected to be in competition for the starting spot next year.