Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Jacob Clark has entered the transfer portal. This should come as no surprise after news broke Sunday morning that starting quarterback Tanner Morgan will return for a sixth and final season next year.

The former Texas prospect signed with Minnesota over offers from Cal, Iowa, Purdue, Syracuse, TCU, Vanderbilt, and Washington State. But in three seasons with the program, Clark only saw the field once, completing a pass for 39 yards against Maryland as a true freshman in 2019. Cole Kramer, who was in the same recruiting class as Clark, saw an increased role this season, taking over for Seth Green as the team’s wildcat quarterback. With Morgan returning next season and Zack Annexstad and Kramer seemingly ahead of Clark on the depth chart, it makes sense that Clark would look for a better situation to finish out his remaining eligibility.

Clark’s transfer now leaves Minnesota with four scholarship quarterbacks on their roster. Morgan, Annexstad, Kramer, and true freshman Athan Kaliakmanis. The Gophers also have a verbal commitment from South Dakota quarterback prospect Jacob Knuth, who is expected to sign with Minnesota next month. But Clark may not be the last quarterback to look for a better opportunity.