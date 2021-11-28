Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker James Gordon has entered the transfer portal.

The redshirt sophomore saw limited action this season, appearing in only five games. Jack Gibbens and Mariano Sori-Marin saw the bulk of the snaps, with Braelen Oliver and Donald Willis regular fixtures in the rotation at linebacker. If Sori-Marin opts to return next year for his final season of eligibility, he would lead a linebacker corps that includes Oliver, Willis, redshirt junior Josh Aune, sophomore Cody Lindenberg, redshirt freshmen Jaqwondis Burns and Lucas Finnessy, and true freshman Devon Williams.