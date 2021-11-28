 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minnesota Football: James Gordon has entered the transfer portal

The linebacker saw limited action this season for the Gophers

By Blake Ruane
NCAA Football: Minnesota at Nebraska

Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker James Gordon has entered the transfer portal.

The redshirt sophomore saw limited action this season, appearing in only five games. Jack Gibbens and Mariano Sori-Marin saw the bulk of the snaps, with Braelen Oliver and Donald Willis regular fixtures in the rotation at linebacker. If Sori-Marin opts to return next year for his final season of eligibility, he would lead a linebacker corps that includes Oliver, Willis, redshirt junior Josh Aune, sophomore Cody Lindenberg, redshirt freshmen Jaqwondis Burns and Lucas Finnessy, and true freshman Devon Williams.

