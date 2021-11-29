 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minnesota Football: Bowl projections after Week 13

One last guess at possible bowl destinations for Minnesota

By Blake Ruane
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 27 Wisconsin at Minnesota Photo by Matt Blewett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Minnesota wrapped up their regular season on Saturday with a 23-13 upset of No. 14-ranked Wisconsin, improving their overall record to 8-4 and finishing in a three-way tie for second place in the Big Ten West. There does not seem to be any consensus among the prognosticators as to where the Gophers will end up bowling this winter, with Las Vegas, Nashville, Tampa, Phoenix, and even The Bronx on the table. So hold off on making any vacation plans until this weekend.

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura: Las Vegas Bowl (Dec. 30; Las Vegas, NV) vs. Arizona State

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach: Outback Bowl (Jan. 1; Tampa, FL) vs. Arkansas

The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel: Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Dec. 28; Phoenix, AZ) vs. West Virginia

Sports Illustrated: Pinstripe Bowl (Dec. 29; The Bronx, NY) vs. Miami (Fl.)

CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm: Music City Bowl (Dec. 30; Nashville, TN) vs. Tennessee

Athlon Sports: Las Vegas Bowl (Dec. 30; Las Vegas, NV) vs. UCLA

