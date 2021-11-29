Homefield Apparel Cyber Monday sale on Gopher apparel

Last summer Homefield Apparel dropped their sweet Minnesota Gophers line as part of Big New Saturday, we were a little excited. The designs are amazing and the shirts are of amazing quality. All of us here at TDG love ours and we want to help you get yours, or ones for your friends and family.

Homefield was running their Black Friday deal starting November 26 (Black Friday) and now it is rolling over into a Cyber Monday sale. All items are still 20% off.

Of course with deals like this Items are subject to sell out and Homefield recommends ordering as early as possible so that you will for sure get your ideas before the holidays.

If you have been waiting for some items to get back in stock you are in luck at the oatmeal hoodies and grey crewnecks are back in stock including this beauty.

last but not least (for today!) the minnesota script hoodiehttps://t.co/70Cgp8vu7e pic.twitter.com/ZcNOOQgYsK — Homefield (@HomefieldApparl) November 18, 2021

Homefield’s products are printed on high quality garments with extreme comfort in mind. they dig through the archives and history to find unique logos, mascots and designs for not only Minnesota, but other schools. There are some amazing logos out there, so we recommend flipping through their website at https://www.homefieldapparel.com/ to see some other ones besides the Gophers you might like. Incase you can’t decide for your family gift cards are available too to let them pick out their own new favorite shirt.

Take a look and soon we expect you will fall in love like we all did.