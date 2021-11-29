Justin Walley has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after recording five tackles and an interception in the Minnesota Golden Gophers’ 23-13 upset of No. 14-ranked Wisconsin. He is the first Gopher freshman defensive player to be named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Week 13's Freshman of the Week: Justin Walley of @GopherFootball



◽ Notched first career INT and made a career-high 5 tackles to help Minnesota defeat Wisconsin, 23-13

◽ His 3rd Q INT helped set up a Gophers TD to give Minnesota a 13-10 lead



️ https://t.co/Y6jeaD9uBU pic.twitter.com/lKdbNbP5WN — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 29, 2021

On the Badgers’ opening drive of the third quarter, Walley wrestled a third down pass away from Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor for an interception that set up the Gophers’ offense in Badger territory. Two plays later, Minnesota scored a touchdown to take a 13-10 lead.

The freshman cornerback has been a standout for the Gophers’ defense this season, starting the final five games of the regular season and finishing with 28 tackles, six pass break-ups, one interception, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. Walley recovered a fumble against Northwestern and returned it for a touchdown earlier this season.