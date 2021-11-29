 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minnesota Football: Justin Walley named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

The freshman cornerback had a game-changing interception against Wisconsin

By Blake Ruane
NCAA Football: Wisconsin at Minnesota Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Walley has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after recording five tackles and an interception in the Minnesota Golden Gophers’ 23-13 upset of No. 14-ranked Wisconsin. He is the first Gopher freshman defensive player to be named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

On the Badgers’ opening drive of the third quarter, Walley wrestled a third down pass away from Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor for an interception that set up the Gophers’ offense in Badger territory. Two plays later, Minnesota scored a touchdown to take a 13-10 lead.

The freshman cornerback has been a standout for the Gophers’ defense this season, starting the final five games of the regular season and finishing with 28 tackles, six pass break-ups, one interception, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. Walley recovered a fumble against Northwestern and returned it for a touchdown earlier this season.

