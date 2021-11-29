Minnesota quarterback Zack Annexstad has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second signal caller in as many days to

Annexstad became just the second true freshman walk-on to start at quarterback Week 1 for a Division I football team when he got the starting nod against New Mexico State in 2018. He started the first seven games of the season for the Gophers before being sidelined with an internal injury to his midsection. Tanner Morgan took over as starting quarterback the following week. Annexstad finished his freshman season 97-of-187 for 1,277 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He was expected to compete with Morgan for the starting quarterback spot in fall camp ahead of the 2019 season but suffered a season-ending foot injury in practice.

After serving as Morgan’s primary back-up the last three seasons, Annexstad has opted to spend his final two years of eligibility elsewhere in light of the news that Tanner will be returning for a sixth and final season next year. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jacob Clark also entered the transfer portal after the news broke regarding Morgan’s decision.