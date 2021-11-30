The Big Ten announced all-conference selections for defense on Tuesday, and rush end Boye Mafe was voted second-team All-Big Ten by the media and third-team by the coaches.

Linebackers Jack Gibbens and Mariano Sori-Marin, defensive end Esezi Otomewo, and safety Tyler Nubin were voted All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by the media, with Sori-Marin and Otomewo also earning All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors from the coaches.

All-@B1Gfootball Defensive Team as selected by the Coaches & Media: pic.twitter.com/JEqHtjnEEL — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 30, 2021

Mafe led the team with nine tackles for loss, including six sacks. He finished the regular season with 30 total tackles, three quarterback hurries, and one forced fumble. Gibbens and Sori-Marin were No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, on the team in tackles. Gibbens totaled 86 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three pass break-ups, two quarterback hurries, and one forced fumble. Sori-Marin tallied 82 total tackles, five tackles for loss, three pass break-ups, one interception, and two forced fumbles. Otomewo notched 27 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three quarterback hurries, and a safety. Nubin led the team with three interceptions, in addition to 44 tackles.