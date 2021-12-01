Four Minnesota offensive linemen named All-Big Ten Offense

The Big Ten announced all-conference selections for offense on Wednesday, and Daniel Faalele was voted first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and Blaise Andries was named first-team All-Big Ten by the media. John Michael Schmitz was voted second-team All-Big Ten by the coaches, and Conner Olson was named third-team All-Big Ten by the coaches.

Ko Kieft and Sam Schlueter were named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by the coaches, and Kieft, Olson, Schlueter, and Chris Autman-Bell earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention from the media.

All-@B1Gfootball Offensive Teams as selected by the Coaches & Media: pic.twitter.com/cKR3OUnEnW — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 1, 2021

Minnesota entered the season with one of the most experienced offensive lines in the country, with Faalele at right tackle, Andries at right guard, Schmitz at center, Olson at left guard, and Schlueter at left tackle. None of the four missed a game all season. The offensive line, along with tight end Ko Kieft, helped pave the way for a Gopher ground game that averaged 193.8 rushing yards per game despite season-ending injuries to three different running backs. Olson also set a school and Big Ten record with 57 consecutive career starts.

Autman-Bell led the team with 35 receptions, 490 receiving yards, and six touchdowns.