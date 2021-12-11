Next week is national signing day for football, which means that this weekend is when Gopher football hosts one last big official visit weekend.

Currently the Gophers sit with 16 kids verbally committed to sign their names to the National Letter of Intent next Wednesday. This weekend they are hosting 5 guys. 1 is already committed, 2 are committed elsewhere, 1 is uncommitted and 1 is a transfer.

And to add to this weekend’s visitor fun, it looks like there may be a decent snow storm heading our way for Friday evening.

So, who is coming this weekend to build snowmen in Dinkytown? According to Ryan Burns at GopherIllustrated.com, here is the list of guys we are trying to convince to join the program.

LB - Joey Gerlach - Currently a Gopher commit who is coming to visit campus.

OL - Vega loane - Currently verbally committed to Washington and is a Washington native. Likely an interior OL guy that staff is heavily pursuing.

DL - Hayden Schwartz - Florida kid who visited Nebraska, Michigan and Missouri this past summer. This one might be down to us and West Virginia.

LB - Maverick Baranowski - Currently committed to Air Force but perhaps this Florida native will make the choice to play for a Big Ten program instead. In addition to being a guy the Gophers want to add to their class, he has a fantastic football name.

CB - Ryan Stapp - this is a transfer portal corner from Abilene Christian. Which, that worked out well for the Gophers last year. Stapp is highly sought after right now and the Gophers are getting his final visit.

Maybe more, but these are the five names being circulated currently. We will be eagerly awaiting Blake’s recruit stories when we get a verbal.

And don’t forget the excitement of NSD on Wednesday.