Abilene Christian cornerback Ryan Stapp to transfer to Minnesota

Abilene Christian cornerback Ryan Stapp has committed to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. After putting his name in the transfer portal last month, Stapp received offers from Minnesota, Nebraska, Mississippi State, Washington State, Northwestern, and Louisville. He was on the Minnesota campus this weekend for an official visit when he decided to commit to the Gophers.

First off I would like to thank God, my family, and the entire Abilene Christian coaching staff and community for helping me get to this point. With that being said I am 110% committed to The University of Minnesota!! RTB!! pic.twitter.com/sVlod4xCEH — Ryan Stapp (@ryanstapp2) December 11, 2021

He has two years of eligibility left.

Stapp, a former teammate of Minnesota linebacker Jack Gibbens, is likely to be a starter for the Gophers next season with cornerbacks Coney Durr, Justus Harris, and Phillip Howard all graduating. He was an FCS Freshman All-American in 2019 and earned second team All-WAC honors this fall. Stapp tallied 44 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 10 pass break-ups, one interception, one quarterback hurry, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery this season with the Wildcats.