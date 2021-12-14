Filed under: Minnesota Basketball: OPEN THREAD - Gophers hosting Islanders of Texas A&M Corpus Christi New, 24 comments Here is where you can talk about tonight’s game By GopherNation Dec 14, 2021, 6:30pm CST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Minnesota Basketball: OPEN THREAD - Gophers hosting Islanders of Texas A&M Corpus Christi Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports And here we go with your 8-1 Gophers back at home and facing Texas A&M Corpus Christi. A 7:00 tip on BTN. More From The Daily Gopher Minnesota beats Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 3 keys to the Gophers beating Texas A&M CC Jaden Henley commits to Gopher basketball Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings - Week 1 Edition John Michael Schmitz to return for sixth and final season Three-star OL Cade McConnell commits to Minnesota Loading comments...
