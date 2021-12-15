Position: Defensive End

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 280

Hometown: Shippensburg, PA

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8974

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, NC State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia

TDG Commitment Profile

Spring Enrollee: No

Smith racked up 43 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and three forced fumbles as a defensive tackle last season, in addition to scoring seven touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball. He is multi-sport athlete, averaging 17.2 points per game and 8.3 rebounds for the basketball team. At the college level, Fleck and defensive line Chad Wilt envision him as a five-technique defensive end. Smith is an athletic freak. His combination of size and athleticism is why he holds a dozen Power 5 scholarship offers. He has a long wingspan and he uses those long arms to his advantage as a pass rusher. Smith looks like a man amongst boys at the high school level, and what he needs to do now is continue to fill out his frame and refine his pass rushing technique.