Minnesota Football Recruiting: DE Anthony Smith signs letter of intent on Early National Signing Day 2021

The Pennsylvania defensive end is rowing the boat to Minneapolis

By Blake Ruane
HYPRR Signing Day Recruiting

Anthony Smith

Position: Defensive End
Height: 6’5”
Weight: 280

Hometown: Shippensburg, PA

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8974

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, NC State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia

TDG Commitment Profile

Spring Enrollee: No

Scouting Report

Smith racked up 43 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and three forced fumbles as a defensive tackle last season, in addition to scoring seven touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball. He is multi-sport athlete, averaging 17.2 points per game and 8.3 rebounds for the basketball team. At the college level, Fleck and defensive line Chad Wilt envision him as a five-technique defensive end. Smith is an athletic freak. His combination of size and athleticism is why he holds a dozen Power 5 scholarship offers. He has a long wingspan and he uses those long arms to his advantage as a pass rusher. Smith looks like a man amongst boys at the high school level, and what he needs to do now is continue to fill out his frame and refine his pass rushing technique.

Hudl Highlights (Link)

