Breakdowns of every new Gopher, plus recaps and more!
Dec 15, 2021, 6:23am CST
-
December 15
Three-star WR Kristen Hoskins signs with the Gophers
The Alexandria wide receiver is rowing the boat to Minneapolis
-
December 15
Three-star CB Rhyland Kelly signs with the Gophers
The Canadian cornerback
The Canadian cornerback is rowing the boat to Minneapolis
-
December 15
Three-star OL Tony Nelson signs with the Gophers
The Tracy offensive lineman is rowing the boat to Minneapolis
-
December 15
Four-star DE Trey Bixby signs with the Gophers
The Eden Prairie defensive end is rowing the boat to Minneapolis
-
December 15
Three-star OL Cade McConnell signs with the Gophers
The Oklahoma offensive lineman is rowing the boat to Minneapolis
-
December 15
Three-star CB Tariq Watson signs with the Gophers
The Louisiana cornerback is rowing the boat to Minneapolis
-
December 15
Three-star RB Zach Evans signs with the Gophers
The Texas running back
The Texas running back is rowing the boat to Minneapolis
-
December 15
Three-star TE Nathan Jones signs with the Gophers
The Texas tight end
The Texas tight end is rowing the boat to Minneapolis
-
December 15
Three-star TE Spencer Alvarez signs with the Gophers
The Columbia Heights tight end is rowing the boat to Minneapolis
-
December 15
Three-star QB Jacob Knuth signs with the Gophers
The South Dakota quarterback is rowing the boat to Minneapolis
-
December 15
Three-star LB Joey Gerlach signs with the Gophers
The Woodbury linebacker
The Woodbury linebacker is rowing the boat to Minneapolis
-
December 15
Three-star OL Ashton Beers signs with the Gophers
The Wisconsin offensive lineman is rowing the boat to Minneapolis
-
December 15
Four-star DE Anthony Smith signs with the Gophers
The Pennsylvania defensive end is rowing the boat to Minneapolis
-
December 15
Three-star DE Hayden Schwartz signs with the Gophers
The Florida defensive end
The Florida defensive end is rowing the boat to Minneapolis
-
December 15
Three-star WR Ike White signs with the Gophers
The Maryland wide receiver is rowing the boat to Minneapolis
-
December 15
Four-star DB Coleman Bryson signs with the Gophers
The Georgia safety
The Georgia safety is rowing the boat to Minneapolis
-
December 15
Three-star LB Maverick Baranowski signs with the Gophers
The Florida linebacker
The Florida linebacker is rowing the boat to Minneapolis
-
December 15
Three-star CB Aidan Gousby signs with the Gophers
The Florida cornerback
The Florida cornerback is rowing the boat to Minneapolis