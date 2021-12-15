 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
P.J. Fleck on National Signing Day 2018

Minnesota Football Recruiting: Early Signing Day 2021 StoryStream

News and commentary about the newest members of Gopher Football throughout National Signing Day!

Contributors: Blake Ruane

Breakdowns of every new Gopher, plus recaps and more!

18 Total Updates Since
Dec 15, 2021, 6:23am CST