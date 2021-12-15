Position: Defensive End

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 255

Hometown: Eden Prairie, MN

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8958

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Arkansas, Michigan State, and Penn State

TDG Commitment Profile

Spring Enrollee: No

Bixby will be a strongside defensive end for the Gophers, fulfilling the same role that we’ve seen Winston DeLattiboudere handle for the last three seasons. He lacks the speed to be a rush end, but he makes up for it with agility that won’t make him a liability on passing downs. What stands out about Bixby is how disciplined he is, from maintaining a consistent pad level to making sound choices when reacting to a play. But his natural brute force is the main attraction here. That power, coupled with his physical and mental tools, makes him a formidable foe in the leverage battle. He has the strength to hold up in the running game and the quickness to get in the backfield.