Minnesota Football Recruiting: DE Trey Bixby signs letter of intent on Early National Signing Day 2021

The Eden Prairie defensive end is rowing the boat to Minneapolis

By Blake Ruane
HYPRR Signing Day Recruiting

Trey Bixby

Position: Defensive End
Height: 6’5”
Weight: 255

Hometown: Eden Prairie, MN

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8958

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Arkansas, Michigan State, and Penn State

TDG Commitment Profile

Spring Enrollee: No

Scouting Report

Bixby will be a strongside defensive end for the Gophers, fulfilling the same role that we’ve seen Winston DeLattiboudere handle for the last three seasons. He lacks the speed to be a rush end, but he makes up for it with agility that won’t make him a liability on passing downs. What stands out about Bixby is how disciplined he is, from maintaining a consistent pad level to making sound choices when reacting to a play. But his natural brute force is the main attraction here. That power, coupled with his physical and mental tools, makes him a formidable foe in the leverage battle. He has the strength to hold up in the running game and the quickness to get in the backfield.

Hudl Highlights (Link)

