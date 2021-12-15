 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minnesota Football Recruiting: RB Zach Evans signs letter of intent on Early National Signing Day 2021

The Texas running back is rowing the boat to Minneapolis

By Blake Ruane
HYPRR Signing Day Recruiting

Zach Evans

Position: Running Back
Height: 5’9”
Weight: 200

Hometown: Rockwall, TX

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8709

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Arizona State, Iowa, Kansas, Notre Dame, Texas, and Utah

TDG Commitment Profile

Spring Enrollee: Yes

Scouting Report

Evans rushed for 1,220 yards and 14 touchdowns last season and did so at the highest level of high school competition in Texas. As a running back, he has a tendency to bounce outside, even though he thrives more as a downhill runner operating between the tackles. Evans is less the type of back who is going to sprint down the sideline and more the type of back with an impressive initial burst and acceleration. He is no Mohamed Ibrahim in terms of his vision (at least not yet), but Evans reads blocks well and has flashed the patience and ability to press the line of scrimmage while a hole opens up. He seems like a solid addition to the running back room.

Hudl Highlights (Link)

