Position: Aidan Gousby

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 185

Hometown: Lehigh Acres, FL

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8581

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Illinois, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, and Wisconsin

Spring Enrollee: No

Gousby has played on both sides of the ball in high school, recording 13 tackles and an interception on defense and piling up 194 yards of total offense and two touchdowns in a seven-game season last year. He does not have much defensive film, so it is difficult to know what his strengths and weaknesses are as a cornerback, where he is expected to play at the college level. In fact, I believe most of his Power 5 offers were for him to play cornerback. As a wide receiver though, Gousby isn’t the fastest player on the field, but he makes up for that with quickness, agility, and good vision in traffic. There is also a physicality to his game, as he knows how to leverage his frame against defenders in tight coverage.