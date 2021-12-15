Maverick Baranowski

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 210

Hometown: Port Orange, FL

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8336

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: None

Spring Enrollee: Yes

Scouting Report

Previously committed to Air Force before flipping to Minnesota, word is that Baranowski is a coveted recruit of Minnesota defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Joe Rossi, who made courting the Florida linebacker a priority on the recruiting trail in recent weeks. Baranowski, a multi-sport athlete who is also a talented volleyball player, led his team last season with 100 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and a pass break-up. At linebacker, his coaches trusted him to operate as field general for the defense. He is a student of the game, able to read, react, and make plays. Baranowski is tough and physical as a defender, but also has the athleticism to play from sideline to sideline. He’ll need to bulk up, but his frame should be able to carry the additional weight.