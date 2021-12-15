 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Minnesota Football Recruiting: LB Maverick Baranowski signs letter of intent on Early National Signing Day 2021

New, 1 comment

The Florida linebacker is rowing the boat to Minneapolis

By Blake Ruane
HYPRR Signing Day Recruiting

Maverick Baranowski

Position: Linebacker
Height: 6’3”
Weight: 210

Hometown: Port Orange, FL

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8336

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: None

Spring Enrollee: Yes

Scouting Report

Previously committed to Air Force before flipping to Minnesota, word is that Baranowski is a coveted recruit of Minnesota defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Joe Rossi, who made courting the Florida linebacker a priority on the recruiting trail in recent weeks. Baranowski, a multi-sport athlete who is also a talented volleyball player, led his team last season with 100 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and a pass break-up. At linebacker, his coaches trusted him to operate as field general for the defense. He is a student of the game, able to read, react, and make plays. Baranowski is tough and physical as a defender, but also has the athleticism to play from sideline to sideline. He’ll need to bulk up, but his frame should be able to carry the additional weight.

Hudl Highlights (Link)

In This Stream

Minnesota Football Recruiting: Early Signing Day 2021 StoryStream

View all 18 stories

More From The Daily Gopher

Loading comments...