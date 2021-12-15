Position: Safety

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 190

Hometown: Rabun Gap, GA

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8485

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Kansas State, Louisville, Northwestern, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and Washington State

TDG Commitment Profile

Spring Enrollee: No

Bryson has played on both sides of the ball in high school, recording 331 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns and 194 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns as a running back on offense last season. On defense, he tallied 35 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, and two interceptions. Off the field, Bryson is a little off the beaten path, considering he attends a private boarding school in a remote area of Georgia. On the field, he is an athlete who could end up at safety or outside linebacker at the college level. Bryson has certainly shown the ability as a strong safety to line up in the box and lower the boom in run support. But he’s also comfortable in pass coverage, with good instincts and the ability to change direction quickly. To me his best attribute is that he’s a hard-nosed tackler who can diagnose plays quickly and swarm to the football.