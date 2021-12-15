 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Minnesota Football Recruiting: DB Coleman Bryson signs letter of intent on Early National Signing Day 2021

New, 1 comment

The Georgia safety is rowing the boat to Minneapolis

By Blake Ruane
HYPRR Signing Day Recruiting

Coleman Bryson

Position: Safety
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 190

Hometown: Rabun Gap, GA

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8485

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Kansas State, Louisville, Northwestern, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and Washington State

TDG Commitment Profile

Spring Enrollee: No

Scouting Report

Bryson has played on both sides of the ball in high school, recording 331 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns and 194 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns as a running back on offense last season. On defense, he tallied 35 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, and two interceptions. Off the field, Bryson is a little off the beaten path, considering he attends a private boarding school in a remote area of Georgia. On the field, he is an athlete who could end up at safety or outside linebacker at the college level. Bryson has certainly shown the ability as a strong safety to line up in the box and lower the boom in run support. But he’s also comfortable in pass coverage, with good instincts and the ability to change direction quickly. To me his best attribute is that he’s a hard-nosed tackler who can diagnose plays quickly and swarm to the football.

Hudl Highlights (Link)

In This Stream

Minnesota Football Recruiting: Early Signing Day 2021 StoryStream

View all 18 stories

More From The Daily Gopher

Loading comments...