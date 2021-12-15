Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 185

Hometown: Baltimore, MD

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8643

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Boston College, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech

TDG Commitment Profile

Spring Enrollee: Yes

White is coming off an abbreviated spring season after St. Frances Academy in Baltimore did not play in the fall due to COVID-19. At the college level, he looks the part of a prototypical slot receiver. He is quick off the line of scrimmage and can go to work in the middle of the field, creating separation with his route running and making catches in even the tightest of spaces. White also has a good eye for the ball and a strong set of hands that can snatch the ball out of the air and quickly tuck it away. Physically, he may need to bulk a bit, but there is already a physicality to the way he attacks defenders when called upon to block.