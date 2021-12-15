 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minnesota Football Recruiting: OL Cade McConnell signs letter of intent on Early National Signing Day 2021

The Oklahoma offensive lineman is rowing the boat to Minneapolis

By Blake Ruane
HYPRR Signing Day Recruiting

Cade McConnell

Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6’5”
Weight: 300

Hometown: Choctaw, OK

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8688

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Iowa State, Kansas, TCU, Texas Tech, and Vanderbilt

TDG Commitment Profile

Spring Enrollee: Yes

Scouting Report

In the 6-foot-5, 290-pound range, McConnell owns even length with a 6-5 wingspan and should have space to add some more mass in college. McConnell flashes encouraging close-quarters punch in the run game and shows that when he gets to the second level. He’s a natural run-game mauler with a mean streak as a block-finisher, and his strength and punch manifest in down-blocking situations as well.

McConnell shows awareness in pass protection situations that should help his continued development in that category. He’s relatively flat-backed when pass-blocking, which should also aid his bend and general fluidity. McConnell can still play with better pad level and leverage consistency, as well as lateral mobility, as evidenced by verified combine testing (shuttle time in the 5-flat range).

Hudl Highlights (Link)

