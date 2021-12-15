Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 300

Hometown: Choctaw, OK

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8688

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Iowa State, Kansas, TCU, Texas Tech, and Vanderbilt

Spring Enrollee: Yes

In the 6-foot-5, 290-pound range, McConnell owns even length with a 6-5 wingspan and should have space to add some more mass in college. McConnell flashes encouraging close-quarters punch in the run game and shows that when he gets to the second level. He’s a natural run-game mauler with a mean streak as a block-finisher, and his strength and punch manifest in down-blocking situations as well.

McConnell shows awareness in pass protection situations that should help his continued development in that category. He’s relatively flat-backed when pass-blocking, which should also aid his bend and general fluidity. McConnell can still play with better pad level and leverage consistency, as well as lateral mobility, as evidenced by verified combine testing (shuttle time in the 5-flat range).