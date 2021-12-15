Position: Quarterback

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 207

Hometown: Harrisburg, SD

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8627

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Iowa and Kansas State

TDG Commitment Profile

Spring Enrollee: No

Knuth is a unique combination of size and speed for a quarterback. Not only does he have the arm to make throws to every part of the field, but he also clocked a 4.6 40 at a recent camp at the IMG Academy in Florida. He can stand in the pocket and make throws under pressure, but his mobility allows him to escape that pressure when necessary and he can even make accurate throws on the run. Knuth could be more polished in his technique as a passer and I’m not sure what the level of competition is in South Dakota, but there is a lot to like in terms of his physical abilities.