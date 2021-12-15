 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minnesota Football Recruiting: WR Kristen Hoskins signs letter of intent on Early National Signing Day 2021

The Alexandria wide receiver is rowing the boat to Minneapolis

By Blake Ruane
HYPRR Signing Day Recruiting

Kristen Hoskins

Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 5’9”
Weight: 160

Hometown: Alexandria, MN

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8573

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Iowa State

TDG Commitment Profile

Spring Enrollee: No

Scouting Report

Hoskins is an exciting prospect. While he may not have the size of Tyler Johnson or Rashod Bateman, he is no less dangerous in space. His film demonstrates his play-making ability, showcasing his suddenness and elusiveness. Hoskins looks to be an ideal fit as a slot receiver or even in the return game because of his ability to make people miss in the open field. Because the camp circuit has effectively shuttered over the last year, in-person scouting reports on Hoskins are scarce. But reports from his freshman year highlight an 11.04 100-meter dash time and a 4.5(ish) 40 time at a winter camp. This is a good in-state get for the Golden Gophers.

Hudl Highlights (Link)

