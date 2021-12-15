Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 160

Hometown: Alexandria, MN

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8573

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Iowa State

TDG Commitment Profile

Spring Enrollee: No

Hoskins is an exciting prospect. While he may not have the size of Tyler Johnson or Rashod Bateman, he is no less dangerous in space. His film demonstrates his play-making ability, showcasing his suddenness and elusiveness. Hoskins looks to be an ideal fit as a slot receiver or even in the return game because of his ability to make people miss in the open field. Because the camp circuit has effectively shuttered over the last year, in-person scouting reports on Hoskins are scarce. But reports from his freshman year highlight an 11.04 100-meter dash time and a 4.5(ish) 40 time at a winter camp. This is a good in-state get for the Golden Gophers.