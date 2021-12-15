Position: Cornerback

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 185

Hometown: Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8527

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Kansas State and Purdue

TDG Commitment Profile

Spring Enrollee: Yes

Kelly is originally from Winnipeg but is enrolled as an international student at Clearwater Academy in Florida. He is going to draw obvious comparisons to Benjamin St.-Juste, and not just because both are cornerbacks from Canada. The two have similar measurables, with Kelly boasting similar size, range, and speed to his predecessor. Kelly is relatively new to the cornerback position, so he is raw in terms of his technique and will need to develop his skills further. But he already has experience operating in a variety of different coverages, especially press man coverage.