 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Minnesota Football Recruiting: CB Rhyland Kelly signs letter of intent on Early National Signing Day 2021

New, 1 comment

The Canadian cornerback is rowing the boat to Minneapolis

By Blake Ruane
HYPRR Signing Day Recruiting

Rhyland Kelly

Position: Cornerback
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 185

Hometown: Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8527

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Kansas State and Purdue

TDG Commitment Profile

Spring Enrollee: Yes

Scouting Report

Kelly is originally from Winnipeg but is enrolled as an international student at Clearwater Academy in Florida. He is going to draw obvious comparisons to Benjamin St.-Juste, and not just because both are cornerbacks from Canada. The two have similar measurables, with Kelly boasting similar size, range, and speed to his predecessor. Kelly is relatively new to the cornerback position, so he is raw in terms of his technique and will need to develop his skills further. But he already has experience operating in a variety of different coverages, especially press man coverage.

Hudl Highlights (Link)

In This Stream

Minnesota Football Recruiting: Early Signing Day 2021 StoryStream

View all 18 stories

More From The Daily Gopher

Loading comments...