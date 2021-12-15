Position: Cornerback

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 165

Hometown: Harvey, LA

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8519

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Purdue and Virginia

TDG Commitment Profile

Spring Enrollee: Yes

Watson is a burner. He competed in the Louisiana Class 4A state track and field championships and recorded a 10.49 100 and a 21.40 200, which earned him third place and second place, respectively, in those competitions. Watson also ran a hand-timed 4.34 40-yard dash when he camped with SMU earlier this month, for which Minnesota coaches were in attendance. His size is probably the biggest knock against his game, but there is a lot to like about his speed, agility, and change-of-direction. Watson has also shown the ability to play both inside and outside, and could see time at cornerback and in the slot at the nickel position.