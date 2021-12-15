 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minnesota Football Recruiting: CB Tariq Watson signs letter of intent on Early National Signing Day 2021

The Louisiana cornerback is rowing the boat to Minneapolis

By Blake Ruane
HYPRR Signing Day Recruiting

Tariq Watson

Position: Cornerback
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 165

Hometown: Harvey, LA

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8519

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Purdue and Virginia

TDG Commitment Profile

Spring Enrollee: Yes

Scouting Report

Watson is a burner. He competed in the Louisiana Class 4A state track and field championships and recorded a 10.49 100 and a 21.40 200, which earned him third place and second place, respectively, in those competitions. Watson also ran a hand-timed 4.34 40-yard dash when he camped with SMU earlier this month, for which Minnesota coaches were in attendance. His size is probably the biggest knock against his game, but there is a lot to like about his speed, agility, and change-of-direction. Watson has also shown the ability to play both inside and outside, and could see time at cornerback and in the slot at the nickel position.

Hudl Highlights (Link)

