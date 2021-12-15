Position: Offensive Line

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 295

Hometown: Slinger, WI

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8511

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: None

TDG Commitment Profile

Spring Enrollee: No

On film, he is a mauler. That strength and physicality was what we liked about his junior tape and there is plenty more of that in his senior season.

We thought his senior year showed improved quickness off the snap. There are times where he stays low and that leverage really enhances his natural strength. There are a few times where he can get high, but he shows that he can bend well enough to get more consistent in that area.

This is a good take for the Gophers. Beers is high-floor because of his play demeanor and approach. And he might be able to provide depth at more than one position.