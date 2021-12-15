Position: Linebacker

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 195

Hometown: St. Paul, MN

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8499

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: None

TDG Commitment Profile

Spring Enrollee: No

As a pure run defender, he closes well, takes good angles to the ball, can change directions. He can still get stronger and will add to his 195-pound frame. That should help his impact as a tackler. He is a very solid tackler, but there is still room to add explosiveness and power as a hitter.

In the end, we really like this take for Minnesota. This feels like a Cody Lindenberg type of get. Gerlach is athletic, versatile, plays hard and does so in all phases of the game and as difficult as it is to find kids like that to translate to linebacker, you can’t pass up a guy like this in your backyard.