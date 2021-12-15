Position: Offensive Line

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 265

Hometown: Tracy, MN

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8456

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: None

TDG Commitment Profile

Spring Enrollee: No

Nelson is, at the very least, athletic, considering he plays offensive tackle on one side of the ball and outside linebacker on the other. He is also a two-sport athlete, playing both football and basketball in high school. Much of his success as a blocker has come against opposing players he is able to physically overwhelm, but his size, length, athleticism, and foot speed all point to a lot of upside at the college level. He is extremely raw in terms of technique, so Nelson will be a project for offensive line coach Brian Callahan. But the physical tools are all there.