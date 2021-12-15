 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minnesota Football Recruiting: OL Tony Nelson signs letter of intent on Early National Signing Day 2021

The Tracy offensive lineman is rowing the boat to Minneapolis

By Blake Ruane
Tony Nelson

Position: Offensive Line
Height: 6’6”
Weight: 265

Hometown: Tracy, MN

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8456

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: None

Spring Enrollee: No

Scouting Report

Nelson is, at the very least, athletic, considering he plays offensive tackle on one side of the ball and outside linebacker on the other. He is also a two-sport athlete, playing both football and basketball in high school. Much of his success as a blocker has come against opposing players he is able to physically overwhelm, but his size, length, athleticism, and foot speed all point to a lot of upside at the college level. He is extremely raw in terms of technique, so Nelson will be a project for offensive line coach Brian Callahan. But the physical tools are all there.

